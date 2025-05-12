"Wait until Khamzat makes a joke out of you" - Fans react as Belal Muhammad gets trolled by Dricus du Plessis after UFC 315 collapse

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis reacted to Belal Muhammad's loss at UFC 315. Du Plessis' comments sparked varied reactions from the MMA fans.

Muhammad fought Jack Della Maddalena in the first defense of his welterweight crown at UFC 315. The Australian put on a masterful striking display and rocked Muhammad several times during the fight. Muhammad wanted to face Du Plessis for the middleweight title after finishing his business at welterweight but lost the title before a fight could materialize.

Du Plessis, who is expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the next defense of his crown, posted a sarcastic reaction to Muhammad's loss. He wrote:

"@bulbyb170 well done! JK"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' post (via @ChampRDS on X):

Many fans shared their reactions to the post. One of them wrote:

"Wait until Khamzat makes a joke out of you"

Others wrote:

"Does it matter? DDP already has a good resume. Belal has 0 title defense lol"

"Belal showed his Canelo hands tonight"

Check out more fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Notably, du Plessis has two successful title defenses to his name against former champions, Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. The South African is currently preparing for a fight with 'Borz', the date of which hasn't been announced yet.

Dricus du Plessis addresses injury rumors ahead of potential Khamzat Chimaev fight

In the past few weeks, a rumor was running on the internet that Dricus du Plessis had suffered an injury and his potential fight against Chimaev would be delayed. Following the rumors, Chimaev reacted by calling du Plessis, "biggest bullsh*t".

Du Plessis responded by citing Chimaev's injury issues in the last two and a half years. He posted:

"Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5years and tell me who’s bulls*it 👌🏻

Check out Dricus du Plessis' post below:

Speaking recently on The Sias du Plessis Show, 'Stillknocks' squashed all rumors and disclosed that he is waiting to sign the contract. He said:

"All these rumors that came out with injuries, I don't know where it came from. It was ridiculous. I was like, 'Okay', and I just left it for like a week and then I was like, 'Okay everybody had their fun. Now you're all going to look stupid'. And we've already agreed on a date. We had, and that's been a while ago. So I'm just waiting for the contract. But that's the fight that's happening."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (53:31):

