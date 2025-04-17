“Waiting for the right time to strike” - Buakaw commends Nabil Anane’s patience in methodical dissection of Superlek

Nabil Anane's promotional debut at ONE Championship ended in disaster. Young and inexperienced, he was fed to the wolves in the form of Thai veteran Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Ad

Unsurprisingly, he was knocked out in just over two minutes in the first round.

Fast forward to ONE 172, not even two years later, and the story couldn't be more different.

Anane has since grown into his tall frame, built power into his lithe limbs, and learned how to maximize his reach and timing. This time, it was the Thai-Algerian striker who walked away with the win. And it wasn't luck - it was a perfectly-timed, well-executed performance.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

According to Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek, that is.

Reviewing the Anane-Superlek bout on his YouTube channel, this is what Buakaw had to say:

"[Superlek] did good in attack, but he left himself too open. Nabil's just waiting for the right time to strike."

Watch the full video below:

Ad

Buakaw believes Superlek got "lucky" to make it past first round vs. Nabil Anane: "He really took some clean hits"

The Nabil Anane vs Superlek bout fell to the judges' scorecards, but according to Buakaw, things could've ended whole lot sooner:

"That round one, he really took some clean hits," Buakaw said about Superlek in the fight breakdown on his YouTube channel. "That knee might have rattled him. And that high kick that followed, lucky it didn't land clean. Good thing the round ended, it could have been bad."

Superlek managed to survive the round, but it was clear as day that he was out of his depth. Anane had taken control of the bout from start to finish and earned a win that put him at the top of the division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.