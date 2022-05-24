Watch: Walter Goncalves ONE 157 post-fight presser

Brazil's Walter Goncalves won his ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix quarter-final bout at ONE 157 in just thirty-five seconds. He moves on to the next round of the tournament and is set to face Superlek Kiatmuu9.

Originally, Goncalves was to fight Jonathan Haggerty in the opening round, however, due to an illness, Haggerty dropped out of the fight. The Mexican Josue Cruz stepped in as a replacement and was knocked out by Goncalves with a body punch in round one.

The Brazilian fighter said that he was so happy with his ONE 157 victory that his throat was sore from all the cheering he did after the knockout.

He also talked about whether the late replacement opponent made any difference, having switched from Haggerty to Cruz. He said he was ready for anyone. Goncalves explains:

"Well, it didn't affect me at all because I was ready to face him or any other opponent. I was confident to win and I'm always prepared for war so it doesn't matter with who."

Despite the late replacement opponent and impressive victory, he said that he still has unfinished business with Haggerty:

"Of course we do have matters to finish. Because he teased me, you know, and now I want to show him what I showed in the ring. I'm sure he'll be watching. I hope he gets well soon and gets strong and trains a lot and get prepared, because I didn't want to show him on the screen, I wanted to show him in the ring."

Walter Goncalves talks about facing Superlek Kiatmuu9

In the next round of the Grand Prix, the Brazilian knockout artist is set to face one of the tournament favorites in Superlek Kiatmuu9. Superlek won his bout at ONE 157 against Taiki Naito via unanimous decision.

Speaking on facing Superlek, Goncalves said:

"This is a world-class championship, so you never know who's really going to win... I'm very confident and prepared so I don't want to make predictions, I just want to go there and show what I can do."

Walter Goncalves and Superlek Kiatmuu9 will meet each other in the semi-final round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. The other semi-final match features Savvas Michael meeting reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The matches are expected to take place later in 2022.

