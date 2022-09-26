Watch: UFC legend Wanderlei Silva's son Thor wins amateur MMA debut with first-round knockout

It looks like UFC legend Wanderlei Silva's teenage son Thor has his eyes set on MMA glory. On Sunday, the 19-year-old showed his fighting prowess in his amateur MMA debut by blazing past his opponent with a first-round TKO.

At the Fight Music Show 2 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil, Silva's son triumphed over Gabriel Bonfim late in the first round. Silva fought in the bantamweight division and was one of the attractions on the main card of the event.

The referee called it a wrap when Thor started unloading vicious ground and pound attacks after fully mounting his opponent. In the video, the 19-year-old can be seen running towards his corner, which included his MMA veteran father, to celebrate the win.

Interestingly, this is far from the first time Thor Silva has dabbled in combat sports. Earlier this May, the teenager was part of an amateur kickboxing match against Gabriel Ferreira.

Thor Silva fought under the banner of MAX FIGHT for the kickboxing bout. The 19-year-old won the 132-pound clash via unanimous decision.

Watch Thor Silva's kickboxing bout below:

Although the Brazilian hasn't fought in a professional bout as of yet, judging by the trajectory in which his career is progressing, it won't be long before he joins the professional ranks.

Thor Silva explains what it's like to be the son of the legendary Wanderlei Silva

In a 2021 interview with Sherdog, Thor Silva explained what it was like to be the son of Wanderlei Silva. The Brazilian stated that it was really great to be living with his father as he motivates him a lot.

The teenager added that it was particularly interesting to train with his father owing to the MMA legend's aggressive fighting style:

"He motivates me a lot. I always like training with him. I learn new things all the time. Especially because of his character, which [is like] always going, you know, always getting one in, you know, getting hits."

It seems like Thor Silva is drawn to fire fights. Later in the interview, he revealed that his father's last fight in the UFC was his favorite as both men were going for the knockout punch.

Wanderlei Silva won his last UFC bout against Brian Stann at UFC on Fuel TV 8, via a second-round knockout. The 46-year-old's last MMA fight was in Bellator against Quinton Jackson, where Silva lost via a second-round TKO.

