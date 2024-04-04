Was Bobby Green in the military? A look into 'King's' life before the UFC

Bobby Green is among the most well-known lightweight contenders in the UFC and has fought over 20 times since his promotional debut in Feb. 2013. 'King' is coming off a first-round knockout loss against Jalin Turner at UFC Austin in Dec. 2023, a defeat which snapped his two-fight win streak.

Green began his martial arts journey as a high-school wrestler during his sophomore year. Despite the stability that school and wrestling provided, 'King' was forced to lead a hard-knock life due to his circumstances and had been through several traumatizing ordeals by the time he turned 18.

Was Bobby Green in the military?

After going through several difficult teenage years, Bobby Green decided to enroll in the U.S. Army after turning 18. The program he enlisted in included a 21-week boot camp. Green got through week 20 as an outstanding cadet and was known as one of the best privates in his class.

Unfortunately, Green was kicked out of the camp for fighting near the final week of the program. He systematically denied any wrongdoing and clarified that it was a miscommunication that led to his expulsion. Nevertheless, Green has no regrets about not completing the boot camp.

Given that Green could've been deployed to Iraq, he had no way of knowing whether he would return home alive. Speaking to Fox Sports, he said:

"I thank God for everything they put me through. It made me who I was, who I am now."

Is Bobby Green fighting on the milestone UFC 300 card next?

Bobby Green is a bonafide icon in the lightweight division and it's no surprise that the 37-year-old has been booked for the momentous UFC 300 event. In the early prelims, Green will face promotional legend Jim Miller in a 155-pound battle.

UFC 300 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13. It will be headlined by an Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill light heavyweight title fight. Zhang Weili will defend her women's strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event.

Poll : Can Bobby Green beat Jim Miller at UFC 300? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion