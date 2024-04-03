Was Charles Oliveira stripped of his title? Taking a look at the Brazilian's weight-cut drama before Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 274

Charles Oliveira has solidified his status as one of the UFC's most reliable finishers, bolstering his already elite grappling abilities with an impressive striking arsenal. With his relentless fighting approach and unyielding aggression, the 34-year-old Brazilian has won over fans across the globe, securing his lasting appeal in the sport.

Oliveira boasts an impressive record of 16 UFC victories by submission, showcasing his exceptional skills whenever the fight goes to the ground. Among his triumphs are notable wins against esteemed opponents such as Darren Elkins, Clay Guida, Christos Giagos, Jim Miller, David Teymur, Kevin Lee, Dustin Poirier, and numerous others.

'Do Bronx' has amassed an illustrious array of records, including some highly esteemed achievements. With 20 victories by finish, he holds the top spot in UFC history. Additionally, his 22 wins in the UFC tie him for the fourth-highest number of victories. Moreover, Oliveira's 19 post-fight bonuses are unmatched.

The former UFC lightweight champion currently stands among the most renowned MMA fighters worldwide. Yet, his path to success has been marked by numerous hurdles. Growing up in poverty in the Guaruja neighborhood of Sao Paulo, Oliveira's early years were characterized by struggle. He entered the workforce at a young age, assisting his mother in selling cheese salads from a trailer. It was during this time that he befriended some children who were involved in jiu-jitsu training.

Around the age of 12, 'Do Bronx' received an invitation from his friends to join them at a local grappling academy. Despite financial constraints, his uncle Paulo, who knew the instructor, intervened to secure Oliveira a scholarship, enabling him to pursue his training.

Why was Charles Oliveira's lightweight title stripped before his UFC 274 matchup against Justin Gaethje?

Charles Oliveira has emerged victorious in 12 out of his last 13 fights in the fiercely competitive lightweight division of the UFC. His only setback during this impressive run came against the reigning champion, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 280 in October 2022. Oliveira swiftly bounced back from this defeat, securing a remarkable first-round finish over the resilient Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last June.

Before that, 'Do Bronx' faced a distinct setback when he was stripped of his 155-pound title due to a weight miss at the UFC 274 weigh-ins in May 2022. However, the situation served as motivation for Oliveira. He tipped the scales at 155.5 pounds, exceeding the limit for a lightweight title bout by half a pound. Consequently, only his opponent, Justin Gaethje, could claim the belt.

When the bout took place, Oliveira engaged Gaethje head-on, advancing while enduring solid leg kicks and retaliating with powerful knees to the body. Although 'The Highlight' managed to stagger Oliveira with an uppercut and subsequent right hand, Oliveira attempted to bait Gaethje to the ground without success.

Despite being hurt several times, 'Do Bronx' remained composed. Finally, he landed a significant right hand that floored Gaethje, allowing him to swiftly transition to the ground and secure a first-round victory via rear-naked choke.

Charles Oliveira to fight Arman Tsarukyan in potential title eliminator at UFC 300

Charles Oliveira is preparing to take on Arman Tsarukyan in what could be a title eliminator bout at the historic UFC 300 pay-per-view event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oliveira was initially scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 this past October, but a last-minute injury suffered in training forced him out of that main event spot. Tsarukyan is also eager for a rematch with Makhachev, having endured a tough loss to the reigning champion in his debut fight five years ago.

