"Was a close fight" - Kongthoranee's razor-close victory over Thai legend Nong-O still has fans debating over the outcome

It has been well over two months since ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai edged out the great Nong-O Hama on the scorecards, yet ONE Championship fans are still talking about it.

In the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28, Kongthoranee and the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion engaged in a three-round barnburner that could have gone either way. The Sor Sommai product ended up winning via split decision.

Before they renew hostilities at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, the promotion shared highlights of their first encounter on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

In the comments section, Kongthoranee and Nong-O's debated why their favored fighter deserved to have won their first matchup.

They wrote:

"There was doubt? I watched it live and Kongthoranee won pretty convincingly."

"@alexellis_island i was there live i thought nong o did enough. I dont have any special attachment to him just what I saw. Was a close fight."

"Was a good fight was the right call. Can't judge on replay.."

"Actually in my opinion nong o won everyone's has a opinion and thats mine😂"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nong-O doubles down on his power ahead of Kongthoranee rematch

At 38 years old, many believe that Nong-O's strength will be unable to contend with Kongthoranee's youth in their rematch. However, the Muay Thai icon is brushing off all such concerns.

Speaking recently with ONE, the Evolve MMA affiliate shared what his trainer told him about his legendary power:

"I asked my trainer this question, and he said that I am faster, but my power is still as hard as ever."

