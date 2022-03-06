Was Colby Covington in the military?

Colby Covington was not a part of the U.S. military but the 34-year-old shares a strong sentiment towards the armed forces.

On various occasions, 'Chaos' has let his love and admiration show for the U.S. military, whether through interviews or social media posts.

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA 🦅 Happy Veterans Day to America’s Heroes of the armed forces!!! God Bless you ALL and God Bless America!!!! Happy Veterans Day to America’s Heroes of the armed forces!!! God Bless you ALL and God Bless America!!!! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 https://t.co/6DfoJjX7oY

In a video for ESPN MMA, Covington discussed his family's history in the military and talked about the impact the Navy has had on his life.

"The biggest thing with the military is that, you know, I don't do this for the press. I don't do this to, you know, get over and have a bunch of cameras that show that I'm doing this. I do this because it's out of the goodness of my heart. I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the Navy. My grandfather was in the Air Force and he was flying in the Korean war. And he was coming home from the Korean war, he got shot down in China and the Navy actually had to come, had to save his life. And if they don't come and save his life and put him on their ship, I wouldn't be here today. So, I owe everything to the Navy. And you know, I'm grateful for what they've done," said Colby Covington.

Colby Covington thanks armed forces and first responders at UFC 272 weigh-ins

Ahead of his fight at UFC 272, Colby Covington made an appearance at the ceremonial weigh-ins. During this time, he had a brief chat with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

While talking to Rogan, Covington lashed out at basketball star LeBron James and thanked the armed forces and first responders for their service.

"I want to send a big thank you to the real heroes and celebrities in this country, no that woke spineless coward like LeBron James, I'm talking about our heroes - law enforcement, military, our first responders, god bless you... God bless America."

Covington will face Jorge Masvidal in a five-round scrap in the main event of UFC 272. Both fighters will be aiming for an impressive win in order to get back into title contention.

