Was Jake Paul married to Tana Mongeau? Everything you need to know about their wedding

In July 2019, Jake Paul's marriage to Tana Mongeau became a hot topic on the internet. However, their union became a subject of debate, and speculations were thrown around that their marriage was nothing but a sham and a media gimmick staged by the social media influencer duo.

YouTuber Luke Alexander, while breaking down Mongeau's reality show Tana Turns 21, remarked on their wedding:

"Basically it's only been a few weeks and it looks like their marriage is already in shambles. Are any of us surprised? Also, Tana and Jake Paul didn't even home together after the reception party."

He added:

"You guys know what my thoughts are, I've made it very apparent. It's very fake, it's awful."

Paul's elder brother, Logan Paul, had also speculated that the marriage was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Interestingly, the opulent wedding was live-streamed as a pay-per-view before having a YouTube release, and 66,000 ardent followers of the couple paid $50 to watch the event. Their relationship, however, wasn't just a media gimmick, even though their wedding was.

Paul and Mongeau were in a flip-flop affair for the majority of 2019 but ended up calling it quits in January 2020, and the two took to their social media accounts to reveal that they were taking a break.

Nate Diaz is not concerned about PPV or ticket sales for Jake Paul fight

Nate Diaz's boxing bout against Jake Paul is just around the corner at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on August 5.

The Stockton native, however, is totally devoid of any excitement and has pulled his hands away from promoting the fight. Witnessing sluggish sales of the tickets, Jake Paul remarked earlier that the former UFC fighter could have done more to promote the fight.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Nate Diaz reflected on the promotion of their bout by saying:

"That’s his problem, I don’t really think my fighting promotes as it is, promotes my fights. I’m not gonna get into a little kid argument with the guy and act like we’re any realer than it is. It don’t get no realer than this anyway. I don’t need to act like it’s ... I don’t talk a bunch of sh*t like he wants to do, I don’t want to stay and talk sh*t and go back and forth."

