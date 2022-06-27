Was Jared Cannonier a heavyweight in the UFC?

Jared Cannonier started his UFC journey as a heavyweight. 'Tha Killa Gorilla' has had two heavyweight bouts in the famed octagon.

Cannonier signed with the UFC in 2015 and faced Shawn Jordan in his promotional debut. He lost the bout via a first-round knockout. The American's second heavyweight bout in the UFC came against Cyril Asker in 2016, which he won via first-round knockout.

Watch Jared Cannonier talk about his heavyweight days below:

Cannonier has competed in three different weight divisions in the UFC. After his 2016 win over Cyril Asker at heavyweight, he dropped down to light heavyweight to face Ion Cutelaba. 'Tha Killa Gorilla' won his light-heavyweight debut via unanimous decision.

After back-to-back losses against Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes at 205 pounds in 2018, Cannonier moved down a weight class to the middleweight division.

Cannonier has amassed a rather impressive record as a middleweight with five wins and one loss. His exploits in the division have currently fetched him a title shot against dominant 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya.

Jared Cannonier's on how to beat Israel Adesanya

Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya are scheduled to meet in the octagon at UFC 276 on 2 July in Las Vegas. The fight marks Cannonier's maiden title shot in the UFC.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'Tha Killa Gorilla' opened up about how he plans to beat the Kiwi titleholder. During the interview, Cannonier said that being "multi-dimensional" is the best way to beat Adesanya.

"You've got to be multi-dimensional. It's an MMA fight. This isn't a kickboxing fight, it's not a wrestling match, you know? And on top of that, the human brain doesn't really work too well when you split it out in many different places. So, that's only always my goal... I didn't move to the MMA lab to be the best kickboxer or be the best wrestler or be the best one track minded fighter in the world. I came to be the best mixed martial artist that I can be."

Watch Jared Cannonier's full interview with Submission Radio below:

Cannonier was granted his first UFC title shot after back-to-back victories against Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson in his last two outings in the octagon. Four of his five wins in the middleweight division have come via knockout.

