Logan Paul has reacted to his brother Jake Paul's upcoming fight against Nate Diaz.

Following his first professional boxing loss at the hands of Tommy Fury this past February, 'The Problem Child' has announced his next fight against former UFC superstar Nate Diaz. It is worth noting that Paul and Diaz went back and forth last year over a potential bout.

Reacting to the announcement of Paul vs. Diaz, Logan Paul gave a curt response during an interview with InsideFighting. Upon being asked how the fight between the two looks, 'The Maverick' said:

"The best."

Watch the interview below:

It's worth noting that there were speculations of a potential bout between Logan Paul and Nate Diaz as well. 'The Maverick' had recently revealed that his team had made an offer to Diaz and the fight was almost locked in before the former UFC superstar pulled out.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul stated:

"I think this guy might be running from me...We have the sweetest deal for him. He knows the type of numbers that I'd bring in and I'm a 0-1 YouTuber, seems like an easy fight no?...It's Nate Diaz. Yeah, It's Nate Diaz. I thought I had something locked in, then he called and said the fight is off."

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Former UFC star gives his thoughts on fighting 'The Problem Child'

Nate Diaz had his last fight in the UFC back in September last year against Tony Ferguson. It was his last fight under his UFC contract at the time and the Stockton star had made his intentions of competing in the squared circle several times in the build up to his last fight.

As mentioned earlier, Nate Diaz is now set to take on Jake Paul on August 5 and it looks like the trash talk has already begun. Following the announcement of Paul vs. Diaz, the former UFC fighter gave his thoughts on the fight.

While suggesting that Jake Paul is the biggest thing in boxing besides Canelo Alvarez, Nate Diaz said:

“Besides Canelo he’s the biggest thing in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the king of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I f***ed up Conor McGregor for acting out and now here I am again, like a superhero.”

