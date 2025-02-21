“Was the risk worth the reward?” - Belal Muhammad raises intriguing question about Ilia Topuria giving up featherweight title for lightweight move

Ilia Topuria vacating the UFC featherweight title made welterweight champion Belal Muhammad question the move. The reason is that Topuria's lightweight move has not yet guaranteed him a shot at the division's kingpin Islam Makhachev.

Muhammad shared his thoughts on the Anik and Florian podcast where co-host Kenny Florian quipped about it. The 36-year-old was surprised by the Georgian's decision to vacate the title.

The welterweight champion expected the UFC to book an interim lightweight title fight to facilitate Topuria's double champion ambitions. Muhammad said:

"I mean, I was surprised that it was given up, right? If anything, I would have expected an interim belt and then him tries to go for double champ status. But yeah, like, I don't think he cleaned out the division where he earned a double champ status yet, right? So if he's leaving the division and he's like, "I'm done with it, I can't cut the weight no more," okay, it makes sense."

He added:

"But I mean, for him, if I'm him. it's like, it doesn't make sense for me to go up unless he's fighting the champion. Like, you fight Oliveira, that's a tough fight, and you're not gonna get the belt by beating him. The you would have to go through Islam again. So for him, I'm like, "Was the risk worth the reward?""

Moreover, Muhammad warned Ilia Topuria of the size difference between featherweights and lightweights. The 36-year-old pointed out that Topuria has not fought anybody as strong as Makhachev.

Check out Belal Muhamamad's comments below (24:51):

Ilia Topuria slammed Conor McGregor

Kyle Forgeard recently interviewed Ilia Topuria on the FULL SEND podcast, where he asked Topuria whether a fight with Conor McGregor is in the future for the Georgian.

Topuria went off at the Irishman, claiming the former two-division has some personal problems. 'El Matador' admitted 'The Notorious' was an idol for him in the past, but feels the 36-year-old has betrayed the values that got him to the top.

Topuria said:

"I don't know, that guy is so sick. He has some problems in his inside world, you know. And at the same time, when he was starting in the mixed martial arts, he was an idol for all of us, you know. He was a great fighter, representing good values. He did a lot for the sport, but at some point, he betrayed all the values that put him in that point, you know what I mean? So, he get crazy."

"He started to be disrespectful with everyone around him, with all the people in the UFC, with all the fighters, with everyone, you know. And at some point, you fall, you know. The people comes against you. They don't like that. If they support you, you have to give them the same love back."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (22:11):

