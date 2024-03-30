Was Tim Tszyu hospitalized before Carlos Ocampo fight? Learn more about the Australian boxer's harrowing animal attack ordeal

WBO world super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu endured a harrowing animal attack that got him hospitalized just weeks ahead of his 2023 fight with Carlos Ocampo.

The 29-year-old was rushed to the hospital after his friend's dog attacked and injured his right arm during a barbeque, three weeks ahead of the WBO interim world super welterweight clash.

However, the boxer's manager was confident in his pupil's ability to recover in time to make the walk against Ocampo. He said in a statement:

"There is no doubt that Tim will be ready and 100 percent healthy and focused to take on Carlos Ocampo on June 18. [h/t The Sun]"

Timely surgery enabled the fighter to recover and lace up his gloves to face Ocampo on June 18. The champion pugilist, however, received 20 to 26 stitches for the bite.

Screenshot courtesy @HardTimesBoxing on X

In the Gold Coast clash, 'The Soul Taker' cruised to victory in the WBO interim title bout, scoring a first-round KO over his opponent.

He then followed up his hot streak with a unanimous decision win over Brian Mendoza in October to lay claim to the WBO super welterweight title.

The Australian holds an undefeated professional record of 24-0. He is set to face American southpaw Sebastian Fundora in his next fight on March 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the WBO and WBC super welterweight titles on the line.

When Tim Tszyu joked about getting back at the dog

While junior middleweight star Tim Tszyu doesn't hold any grudge towards his friend for the dog attack, there seems to be part of him wanting to get back at the dog for the harrowing attack that almost jeopardized his fight against Carlos Ocampo.

Speaking to Kayo Sports about the whole ordeal, 'The Soul Taker' joked that he was ready to have another crack at the dog:

"Oh [it was] my mate's [dog]. He is still my mate. You know these things happen. It's a dog you know... I was ready for round two actually. I called my mate up and I'm like we're going to get the dog back man. Round two."

Catch Tim Tszyu's comments below (3:00):