  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Was Ty Mitchell in prison? Exploring why the Englishman was sentenced to seven years behind bars in 2012 

Was Ty Mitchell in prison? Exploring why the Englishman was sentenced to seven years behind bars in 2012 

By Nishant Zende.
Published Aug 27, 2025 07:57 GMT
Exploring why Ty Mitchell went to jail. [Image courtesy: @tymitchellofficial on Instagram]
Exploring why Ty Mitchell went to jail. [Image courtesy: @tymitchellofficial on Instagram]

Ty Mitchell is set to face Sean Hemphill in an exciting Misfits Boxing super middleweight title fight this weekend. Mitchell is a professional boxer fighting out of England, and the 34-year-old has a record of 4-2, with three of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Ad

Ahead of his next assignment in the ring, let's take a look at why the Englishman was sentenced to seven years in prison back in 2012.

Was Ty Mitchell in prison?

Ty Mitchell was sentenced to seven years behind bars for manslaughter by the Leeds Crown Court in 2012. The then-21-year-old found himself in serious hot water after a physical melee with a 19-year-old student, Jagdip Randhawa, during a drunken night out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Mitchell and friends reportedly ran into Randhawa and his clique outside a Subway outlet in Leeds in October 2011. After a scuffle got out of hand, which involved both groups throwing hands, Mitchell punched the victim to the ground before delivering a second strike soon afterwards. Randhawa reportedly suffered serious head injuries and passed away in the hospital five days later.

Mitchell notably had a string of previous convictions for similar violent offences. He had allegedly punched a woman in a nightclub and knocked out a man in a city center just months prior. Mitchell was subsequently sentenced to seven years in jail for his actions in July 2012. However, he was later released on licence until December 2021.

Ad

In a concluding statement after sentencing, the presiding judge addressed Mitchell and said:

"You have been a professional boxer, and it is a great shame that you will not be able to maintain what was clearly a promising career. But, being a professional boxer, you have the strength and skill to cause serious harm with your bare fists." [H/t: Daily Mail]
Ad

Mitchell last fought Idris Virgo in May. The Englishman beat his fellow compatriot via third-round knockout.

About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications