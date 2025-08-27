Was Ty Mitchell in prison? Exploring why the Englishman was sentenced to seven years behind bars in 2012 

Ty Mitchell is set to face Sean Hemphill in an exciting Misfits Boxing super middleweight title fight this weekend. Mitchell is a professional boxer fighting out of England, and the 34-year-old has a record of 4-2, with three of those wins coming by way of knockout. Ahead of his next assignment in the ring, let's take a look at why the Englishman was sentenced to seven years in prison back in 2012. Was Ty Mitchell in prison?Ty Mitchell was sentenced to seven years behind bars for manslaughter by the Leeds Crown Court in 2012. The then-21-year-old found himself in serious hot water after a physical melee with a 19-year-old student, Jagdip Randhawa, during a drunken night out. Mitchell and friends reportedly ran into Randhawa and his clique outside a Subway outlet in Leeds in October 2011. After a scuffle got out of hand, which involved both groups throwing hands, Mitchell punched the victim to the ground before delivering a second strike soon afterwards. Randhawa reportedly suffered serious head injuries and passed away in the hospital five days later. Mitchell notably had a string of previous convictions for similar violent offences. He had allegedly punched a woman in a nightclub and knocked out a man in a city center just months prior. Mitchell was subsequently sentenced to seven years in jail for his actions in July 2012. However, he was later released on licence until December 2021. In a concluding statement after sentencing, the presiding judge addressed Mitchell and said:&quot;You have been a professional boxer, and it is a great shame that you will not be able to maintain what was clearly a promising career. But, being a professional boxer, you have the strength and skill to cause serious harm with your bare fists.&quot; [H/t: Daily Mail]Mitchell last fought Idris Virgo in May. The Englishman beat his fellow compatriot via third-round knockout. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post