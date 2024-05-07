WATCH: Get a closeup view of Smilla Sundell's furious flurry that spelled doom for Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Come-from-behind victories are not unheard of in the world of combat sports due to the caliber of athletes competing nowadays and strawweight Muay Thai star Smilla Sundell had her biggest career highlight to date last Friday, May 3.

At ONE Fight Night 22, 'The Hurricane' squared off with Natalia Diachkova in the card's main event, which saw the Russian star take an early lead as she repeatedly tagged Sundell with some heavy hits.

However, the 19-year-old phenom found a sliver of an opening late in round two, landing a hard uppercut to the body that stunned 'Karelian Lynx' and Sundell immediately pounced to claim the TKO victory.

ONE Championship posted an alternate angle of Sundell's career-defining highlight on Instagram and it shows just how devastating her power is for her age.

Originally, the bout was set to be a defense for Sundell, but after losing her world title on the scales, Diachkova was the only one eligible to win the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

In Sundell's case, such circumstance was of no consequence as she proved that she could take a beating and still come out on top.

Smilla Sundell's family shares in her success

Many fighters point to how important their family is to their achievements and it was no different for Sundell's mother and sister.

They welcomed the former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion with open arms backstage and her sister, Leia, was in tears while her mother was just happy to see her doing okay after the horrific war she went through.

Sundell now has three TKO finishes to her name and has improved her record to a pristine 5-0.