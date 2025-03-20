WATCH: A look back at the brewing rivalry between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa heading into ONE 172 in Japan

With ONE 172 just days away, it's almost surreal that the long-awaited showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa will finally happen as the blockbuster event's centerpiece.

Had someone asked any fan or pundit over a year ago, this clash seemed like a distant dream — one that was close to never happening.

ONE Championship recently released a short documentary chronicling the arduous journey that led to this pivotal moment.

Originally scheduled for ONE 165 in January 2024, the bout fell through when Rodtang was forced to pull out due to a hand injury he sustained in training.

With the Thai superstar sidelined, Takeru instead faced Superlek Kiatmoo9, who stepped in without hesitation to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Despite stepping in as a replacement, Superlek showed no mercy, relentlessly targeting Takeru's lead leg with punishing low kicks. The sheer impact left the Japanese sensation with a gruesome bruise covering his entire thigh.

Yet, Takeru refused to fold. Summoning his never-say-die attitude, he mounted a spirited comeback in the final three rounds, even managing to momentarily stagger Superlek with a well-placed body shot.

Although Takeru exerted effort to change the tide of the matchup, he still fell short, conceding a razor-thin decision loss to Superlek.

'The Natural Born Krusher' left the ring that night with more than just a defeat and an injured leg — he also carried the lingering uncertainty of whether his duel with Rodtang would ever materialize.

For a moment, it appeared the talked-about encounter had slipped away. However, the stars aligned when Takeru earned his clearance to return to action at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024.

There, the former three-division K-1 world champion reignited the possibility with a stunning come-from-behind knockout of Thant Zin, reminding everyone why the fight world is clamoring for his date with Rodtang.

The moment quickly escalated as Rodtang entered the ring, paving the way for an electrifying face-off — confirming its demand.

Rodtang, Takeru booked to go at it inside a legendary venue

The wait will come to an end this weekend as Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa are booked to go head-to-head in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172.

Given the significance of the fight, it's only fitting that it takes place at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view this Sunday, March 23, on watch.onefc.com.

