WATCH: A quick two-step breakdown of Joshua Pacio’s concussive revenge knockout against Yosuke Saruta in Manila

Few victories in Joshua Pacio’s career stand out as much as his redemption against Yosuke Saruta.

Ad

After losing the ONE strawweight MMA world title to the Japanese stalwart months earlier, 'The Passion' had the opportunity to run it back and reclaim his throne in the co-main event of ONE: Roots of Honor at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, in April 2019.

But regaining his belt was anything but easy. Pacio endured an early scare when Saruta floored him with a knockdown in the opening round.

Ad

Trending

However, as the fight progressed, Pacio found his rhythm and began landing with more precision. Then, in the fourth round, he delivered a perfectly timed high kick that sent Saruta crashing to the canvas — sealing his revenge in emphatic fashion.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the finishing sequence below:

Ad

The Lions Nation MMA co-founder would go on to repeat the feat in their trilogy bout at ONE: Revolution in September 2021, once again knocking out Saruta — this time in the very first round.

Joshua Pacio suits up for action at ONE 171

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Joshua Pacio seeks to make another statement in a high-stakes showdown against his fiercest rival yet.

Pacio — the division’s lineal king —is set to collide with interim titleholder Jarred Brooks in a highly anticipated rubber match and unification contest at ONE 171, live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Ad

Their rivalry began in December 2022 when Brooks edged out Pacio via unanimous decision to capture the strawweight MMA crown.

However, their rematch in March 2024 ended in controversy. There, Brooks delivered an illegal takedown but inadvertently spiked Pacio’s head onto the canvas, rendering him unconscious.

Under ONE’s Global MMA Rule Set — where slams targeting the head, neck, or spine are strictly prohibited — the move led to Brooks’ disqualification, handing the title back to Pacio.

With tensions at an all-time high, both warriors are determined to settle the score once and for all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.