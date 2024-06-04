WATCH: A throwback to the young Ruotolo twins teaching how to lock up their signature D'Arce choke

Before they became ONE world champions, BJJ wonder twins Kade and Tye Ruotolo initially rose to fame as the sport's first-ever child stars.

Fans have practically watched the brothers grow up right before our eyes, from their wild conquests as kids to teens and now as full-blown adults.

Apart from their wizardry on the mats, what made the Ruotolos amass a huge following early on was their instructional videos, where they generously shared and broke down the secrets of their prodigious techniques.

The Ruotolos, of course, are synonymous with the D'Arce choke, a move they have seemingly perfected over the years.

Given their insanely long arms, incredible fight IQ, and over-the-top creativity, the Atos standouts could practically pull it off from almost every position.

In a clip re-posted by BJJ Fanatics on Instagram, the teenage twins were seen simulating how to cinch in their go-to move.

At the time, the Ruotolos sported a similar haircut. Quite frankly, it's hard to gauge which is which.

Upon closer look, it appears that Kade was the one demonstrating the move, while Tye graciously took on the role of the training dummy.

Check it out:

There you have it. A detailed breakdown of the D'Arce choke from arguably one of the best submission specialists in the world today.

Kade Ruotolo's BJJ pedigree will be tested in upcoming MMA debut

After a perfect 6-0 run in grappling-exclusive matches in the home of martial arts, it's time for Kade Ruotolo to take the plunge into mixed martial arts.

The 21-year-old phenom will lace up the four-ounce gloves for the first time this coming Friday at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Ruotolo will tussle with Blake Cooper inside Impact Arena in Bangkok Thailand on June 7, live in US Primetime.

If Cooper somehow leaves his wide neck open, we can expect Ruotolo to latch on that D'Arce choke for another highlight-reel finish.

ONE 167 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.