WATCH: Adrian Lee's crazy double submission attempt of Antonio Mammarella in his stellar debut at ONE 167

Blue-chip MMA prospect Adrian Lee made his long-awaited ONE Championship debut at ONE 167 last Friday, June 7 and it was certainly one for the ages. Taking on another debutant in the form of Antonio Mammarella, 'The Phenom' lived up to his moniker as he blitzed the Italian-Australian in the early going, leading to Mammarella being in deep trouble.

Lee sought to live up to his prediction of winning his first ONE bout via first-round finish as he caught Mammarella in an inverted triangle first then opted to add a modified Kimura to the mix late in the opening frame.

ONE Championship posted Adrian Lee's unthinkable stroke of grappling brilliance via Instagram which can be seen below.

In round two, Lee was able to finally secure the finish as he used his grappling skills to take down Mammarella and cinch in a rear-naked choke to claim the submission win.

Getting the victory in his debut was one thing, but what made it even sweeter was that he earned his first-ever $50,000 performance bonus.

Adrian Lee committed to helping in his family's soon-to-reopen gym

The Lee family gym in Hawaii, United MMA, will be reopening soon and has since been rebranded to The Prodigy Training Center in honor of the memory of 'The Prodigy' Victoria Lee.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Adrian Lee shared his excitement in helping out and said:

"What was once United MMA is now Prodigy Training Center, and that will be the gym that I'll be fighting out of. My role? I will be an instructor here, but I will also just be continuously training under my father [Ken] and my brother [Christian]."

With Lee picking up the explosive victory at ONE 167, Prodigy Training Center can proudly claim that victory as their first ever under the new gym name.