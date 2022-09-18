Watch: Aljamain Sterling gets dropped by training partner emulating T.J. Dillashaw

In preparation for his fight against T.J. Dillashaw next month, Aljamain Sterling released new training footage. It didn't quite go according to plan, as he hit the canvas following a well-timed strike by his sparring partner.

'Funk Master' proved the doubters wrong after rightfully earning a decision victory against Petr Yan in his last bout. After how their first fight went (Sterling won by DQ in a fight he was losing), many didn't believe the champion could beat the dangerous Russian. With his elite-level grappling, the 33-year-old overcame the odds and made his first official title defense.

With UFC 280 fast approaching, Aljamain Sterling shared a look into his training camp. Surprisingly—despite popping straight back up to his feet and shooting for a takedown—he was dropped with a right hook by sparring partner J.P. Buys.

Buys was quite clearly attempting to replicate T.J. Dillashaw's unique style. He did this by implementing a low posture, constantly switching stances, and threatening with a high-kick up top and strikes to the body.

After competing against two separate opponents during one session, Aljamain Sterling shared a few words and claimed he feels like he's "in a really good spot" ahead of making his second defense as bantamweight champion.

"We just wrapped up sparring today, got four rounds in the books. [We] did the first two rounds with J.P. [Buys] and then we did the last two rounds, rounds three and four, with Dennis 'The' Bazukja. Really high pace, we pushed it today really, really hard I think... I feel like I'm in a really good spot, we got five and a half weeks and we're rocking and rolling. October 22nd baby, you can't come soon enough."

How can T.J. Dillashaw dethrone Aljamain Sterling?

Despite him believing this will be an easy win for him, T.J. Dillashaw is in for a tough night at the office when he faces well-rounded champion Aljamain Sterling on October 22.

The two will come into this bout with high-level wrestling, but it is arguably the bantamweight titleholder that has the advantage when the fight hits the ground. His slick transitions and ability to lock up submissions are a threat to everyone in the division.

Following his suspension from the sport, Dillashaw returned and put on a striking clinic in a closely contested matchup against Cory Sandhagen. To come away with the 135lb belt at UFC 280, the 36-year-old should potentially be aiming to keep this one on the feet where he can pick apart the champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far