Watch: Aljamain Sterling throws powerful spinning back kicks while training for Petr Yan rematch

Aljamain Sterling is currently in preparation for his highly awaited rematch against Petr Yan.

The second fight between the two bantamweights is yet to be confirmed. Sterling, however, seems to be quite focused on training in the lead-up to what will be his first official defense of the undisputed UFC bantamweight title.

On Twitter, Aljamain Sterling posted a clip of him practicing his spinning back kicks. 'Funk Master' is seen throwing some absolutely brutal kicks on the pads, as he also sent a message to his arch-rival Yan.

"Let’s break some Funking ribs!" - wrote Aljamain Sterling on Twitter.

Check out Aljamain Sterling practicing his kicks in the video below:

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan's rivalry took an ugly turn at UFC 259

At UFC 259, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan finally crossed paths inside the octagon.

Sterling headed into the fight as the challenger, with Yan having beaten Jose Aldo at UFC 245 to capture the vacant UFC bantamweight title. However, at the pay-per-view, Yan hit an illegal knee on Sterling which led to 'No Mercy' being disqualified.

The DQ meant that Aljamain Sterling was crowned the new UFC bantamweight champion in a very controversial manner. However, since winning the title, Sterling has yet to step foot inside the octagon to defend his belt.

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan were set to run a rematch at UFC 267. However, 'Funk Master' was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury, as 'No Mercy' went on to fight for the interim UFC bantamweight title.

At UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, Petr Yan fought Cory Sandhagen for the interim UFC bantamweight title. Yan and Sandhagen put together one of the best fights of 2021 with the former undisputed champion once again getting his hands on gold.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Petr Yan winning the interim belt, a unification bout between himself and Aljamain Sterling is expected to take place at some point in the near future. As of now, the official fight date has yet to be confirmed.

Edited by Josh Evanoff