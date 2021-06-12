Watch: All the face-offs from UFC 263 ceremonial weigh-ins

The UFC 263 fight card will be headlined by a rematch between reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and title challenger Marvin Vettori. The pay-per-view also boasts of several other exciting matchups on the main card, the preliminary card and the early prelims.

The UFC 263 main card face-offs:

The UFC 263 preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+) face-offs:

The UFC 263 early preliminary card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) face-offs:

The first fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori took place at the UFC on FOX: Poirier vs. Gaethje (April 2018) event. Adesanya wasn’t the champion back then. Both talented middleweights were working their way to the top of the division, looking to capture the coveted UFC 185-pound title.

The fight between Adesanya and Vettori was closely contested. It went the three-round distance, and 'The Last Stylebender' won the fight via split decision. The two rivals look to win the rematch decisively when they face off for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 263.

The co-main event of the UFC 263 fight card will witness a rematch of what many consider to be one of the greatest MMA fights of 2020. Reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will look to defend his title against Brandon Moreno.

The two talented flyweights faced each other at UFC 256 (December 2020) and fought to a majority draw. Due to the rather inconclusive nature of their first fight’s verdict, the UFC booked a rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno. The highly-anticipated rematch is one of the top-tier bouts on the stacked UFC 263 fight card.

Additionally, UFC 263 will bear witness to history being made, as Leon Edwards faces MMA icon Nate Diaz in the first-ever non-title, non-headlining five-round bout in UFC history. Edwards faces Diaz in a five-round matchup, the winner of which is expected to receive a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

The UFC welterweight title is currently held by Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is coming off a spectacular second-round KO win over archrival Jorge Masvidal and is now expected to face another familiar foe in his next fight.

UFC president Dana White has consistently maintained that Usman’s next fight will be a rematch against Colby Covington. So the winner of the UFC welterweight title bout between Usman and Covington will then defend their title against the winner of the Edwards vs. Diaz UFC 263 matchup.

UFC 263 is scheduled to take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on June 12, 2021. Which fighters do you see emerging victorious at UFC 263? Sound off in the comments.

