Watch: All the face-offs from UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins

The UFC 264 fight card will be headlined by the highly anticipated trilogy matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The UFC 264 lineup features many other exciting clashes. Stars such as Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, Carlos Condit, Sean O’Malley, and others are also set to compete at the event.

Needless to say, UFC 264 is being touted as one of the biggest combat sports events of the 2021 calendar year.

The UFC 264 main card face-offs:

The UFC 264 preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+) face-offs:

The UFC 264 early preliminary card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) face-offs:

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was contested at featherweight and transpired at UFC 178 (September 2014). McGregor won the fight via first-round TKO. Their rematch was contested at lightweight and took place at UFC 257 (January 2021). Poirier won the rematch via second-round TKO.

Presently, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are scheduled to clash in their trilogy matchup, a lightweight bout that’ll headline UFC 264. The winner of this UFC 264 fight will likely get the opportunity to face UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title.

The UFC 264 fight card’s co-main event matchup will also feature welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns clashing in a pivotal showdown. The consensus in the MMA community is that Thompson is on the cusp of earning a shot at the UFC welterweight title that is currently held by Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, Burns’ most recent fight was a third-round TKO loss against Usman at UFC 258 (February 2021).

A win for Burns at UFC 264 would get him back on track towards a future UFC welterweight title shot. However, he’d likely have to amass a couple more wins before he’s accorded another shot at Usman for the title.

The rest of the UFC 264 main card, preliminary card, and early preliminary card also features excellent fights. A notable women’s fight on the UFC 264 main card is the catchweight bout between Irene Aldana and Yana Kunitskaya.

This matchup was initially scheduled to be a bantamweight bout. However, Aldana weighed in at 139.5 pounds, which is three-and-a-half pounds over the bantamweight limit for non-title bouts (136 pounds). As a result, the bout will be contested at a catchweight of 139.5 pounds. Since Kunitskaya made weight and Aldana didn’t, the latter will forfeit 30 percent of her fight purse to the former.

UFC 264 is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10th, 2021. Which fighters do you see emerging victorious at UFC 264? Sound off in the comments.

