WATCH: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stuns in 2020 ONE debut, dethrones Stamp Fairtex of the atomweight Muay Thai strap

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues arrived in ONE Championship intending to shake up the women's atomweight Muay Thai scene, and she achieved her objective in her promotional debut in August 2020. Rodrigues, who was 21 years old then, challenged the then-reigning champ Stamp Fairtex for her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship.
With Stamp having gotten off to a blistering start, the challenger opted to switch things up and bring out the ace up her sleeve: her slashing elbows. Using it to close out her boxing-heavy combinations and complement her stinging kicks, Rodrigues ultimately dethroned the Thai superstar by majority decision.
Watch the highlights of their barnburner below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
Many expected Rodrigues to keep the ball rolling by defending the crown as soon as possible, but she took a long break from the sport following the birth of her son in September 2021.
The Phuket Fight Club affiliate returned in March 2023 to face ONE interim women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Janet Todd in a unification bout, which she won via unanimous decision.
The now-27-year-old Rodrigues solidified her reign with spectacular defenses against Cristina Morales in March 2024 and Marie McManamon this past March.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues receives high praise from her next challenger
Emerging Muay Thai star Shir Cohen looks to supplant Allycia Hellen Rodrigues as the new queen of the women's 115-pound Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. However, she gave the Brazilian her much-deserved respect well before they duke it out.
Speaking with ONE, the Israeli standout said:
"Rodrigues is very technical and very smart, and her Muay Thai weapons are very good."
ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.