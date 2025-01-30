WATCH: American grappling machine Jarred Brooks’ dominant ONE Championship debut against Lito Adiwang in Singapore

Before Jarred Brooks steps back into the Circle next month, ONE Championship took a trip down memory lane to revisit his electrifying promotional debut.

'The Monkey God' made his first appearance in the world’s largest martial arts organization at ONE: NextGen III in Nov. 2021, squaring off against Filipino spitfire Lito Adiwang in a high-stakes strawweight MMA bout.

Watch the full fight below and relive the action:

Brooks wasted no time asserting his grappling dominance, diving for a takedown moments after the opening bell. The American successfully brought the fight to the canvas with a well-executed double-leg, immediately putting Adiwang on the defensive.

Despite his best efforts to fend off the relentless pressure from the top position, Adiwang found himself in deeper trouble as the bout progressed.

In the second round, Brooks secured two more takedowns, including a thunderous slam, before seamlessly transitioning into a fight-ending choke. With his arm trapped and no avenue for escape, Adiwang had no choice but to tap out.

That victory was just the beginning. Brooks went on to notch three more wins, culminating in a grueling battle against Joshua Pacio in Dec. 2022, where he captured the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

The first encounter between Brooks and Pacio was a masterclass in high-level MMA, but the rematch at ONE 166 in March 2024 took an unexpected and controversial turn.

During a takedown attempt, Brooks unintentionally spiked Pacio’s head onto the canvas, knocking the Filipino superstar unconscious.

The move was deemed illegal under ONE’s Global MMA Rule Set, which prohibits slams targeting the head, neck, or spine. As a result, Brooks was disqualified, and Pacio was declared the winner.

Jarred Brooks faces Joshua Pacio for the third time at ONE 171

Now, the feud between Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio has reached its boiling point. On Feb. 20, at ONE 171 in Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena, Brooks and Pacio will settle their unfinished business in a highly anticipated trilogy bout.

With both men determined to leave no doubts this time, fans can expect another unforgettable chapter in their fierce rivalry.

