WATCH: American grappling machine Jarred Brooks puts the opposition to school in brutal submission highlights

There’s no denying that Jarred Brooks is one of the most dangerous forces in ONE Championship, thanks to his suffocating ground game.

The American’s grappling prowess has been a key factor in his dominance, securing three electrifying submission victories across his seven MMA bouts under the ONE banner.

Recently, the promotion showcased a highlight reel of his most impressive finishes, building anticipation for his next appearance inside the Circle:

Brooks’ most recent submission triumph came in August 2024 when he clashed with Gustavo Balart for the ONE interim strawweight MMA world championship at ONE Fight Night 24.

It took “The Monkey God” less than a round to dismantle his Cuban adversary. Right from the opening bell, both fighters met at the center of the ring, radiating confidence. Brooks wasted no time, shooting in for a takedown, dragging Balart to the canvas, and quickly taking his back.

Like an octopus tightening its grip, Brooks maneuvered his arms through every opening until he locked in a rear-naked choke. Balart put up a valiant defense, but as the American applied relentless pressure, he had no choice but to submit at the 4:39 mark of the first round.

That victory earned Brooks a golden ticket to a trilogy bout against his fiercest rival, Joshua Pacio.

Jarred Brooks runs it back with Joshua Pacio at ONE 171

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio will meet for the third time in a much-awaited world title unification bout at ONE 171 on Feb. 20, live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Their rivalry dates back to December 2022 when Brooks dethroned Pacio via unanimous decision to claim the coveted throne atop the weight class.

However, their March 2024 rematch ended in controversy. Early in the fight, Brooks attempted a takedown but inadvertently spiked Pacio’s head on the canvas, knocking him unconscious.

Slams targeting the head, neck, or spine are strictly prohibited under ONE’s Global MMA Rule Set, resulting in Brooks’ disqualification and Pacio regaining the title.

Brooks and Pacio are undeniably eager to settle their unfinished business, promising an explosive clash in Qatar.

