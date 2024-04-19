WATCH: Anatoly Malykhin looks back at his humble roots of Russian wrestling to becoming ONE triple-champ

Three-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin shared on Instagram one piece of advice that he wishes he could say to his younger self.

This week, the Russian superstar reflected upon his humble roots as a young wrestler and his long journey to becoming ONE Championship's first triple-world champion, after being asked by his One Chance team, the following question:

"What would you tell yourself at the beginning of your journey?"

Anatoly Malykhin answered:

"ALL YOUR DREAMS WILL COME TRUE!"

Indeed, all the hard work and personal sacrifices that Anatoly Malykhin and his family had to make paid off.

'Sladkiy' made historic precedence this year when he stopped Reiner de Ridder for the ONE middleweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar.

The win made Malykhin a three-division MMA world champion and he currently sits as the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion.

Not one to rest on his laurels, the Russian ace is excited to continue his dominant 14-0 run across three different weight classes - heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight - starting with his first world title defense.

"America sounds like the perfect place" - Anatoly Malykhin answers Canadian heavyweight Ben Tynan's callout

An exciting and new heavyweight prospect, Ben 'Vanilla Thunder' Tynan believes that he will see Anatoly Malykhin in a world title bout for the belt.

The proven finisher is now 2-0 under the promotion and is hunting for some fresh blood. Although he understands that there's still a bit of work left to do before earning a world title shot, he made it quite clear this year that he's gunning for Malykhin's heavyweight belt.

Malykhin for his part, will be busy defending his belts while Tynan makes his way to the top. But he promises to fight him in a potential match when the time comes.

Speaking to ONE, he promised:

"I'm looking forward to sharing the ring with him. I think America sounds like the perfect place to really put him to the test."