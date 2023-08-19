WATCH: Andrew Tate's open workout boxing session sees "Top G" chants reverberate across the place

Andrew Tate is a former professional kickboxer. 'Top G' recently put his martial arts skills on display in a light sparring session inside a cage.

The self-proclaimed billionaire posted the clip on his social media handle with a subtle caption.

The video went viral catching nearly half a million eyes in less than 10 hours. It showed Tate exhibiting his boxing skills. He used his footwork, and head movement to avoid shots coming at him. Tate used body shots and hooks to illustrate his striking.

With multiple cameras and people inside the cage, the sparring session had limited activity. Yet the fans that gathered to witness Tate's workout appeared ecstatic as they chanted 'Top G Top G' to show their support.

The former kickboxer calls himself 'Top G'. The phrase refers to someone who delivers on all fronts. Tate was a decent kickboxer who became a viral social media personality, and a famed businessman. He portrays himself as the main man in all aspects and perhaps picked a nickname like 'Top G' to compliment his nature.

Andrew Tate almost fought Jake Paul

Andrew Tate and Jake Paul went to face to face on social media last year and it sent fans into a frenzy. Many expected both to compete in either boxing or kickboxing. Their faceoff video was all over the internet. But it did not materialize into a professional contest.

As Paul's partner from MVP promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, squared them off, a clash between the two felt more real than ever. However, they both announced later that it was just a tease and there were no bout agreements in place.

Afterwards, Tate had his troubles in Romania and Paul went ahead with his boxing career. Now that Tate appears to be putting some work in and Paul sits without an opponent, could these two share the ring against each other? Only time will tell.