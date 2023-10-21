WATCH: Anthony Joshua arrives for four-day darkness retreat

Anthony Joshua is the latest to jump on the darkness retreat trend.

Over the last few years, there's been an increase in athletes who badly just want to get away. Names such as former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka, and more, have decided to spend nearly entire days in the dark.

The technique is generally done to get one more in touch with their senses and avoid distractions. Well, that's the goal anyway. There's no real sign that a darkness retreat does anything for one's well-being, but many athletes do love the trend.

Now, Anthony Joshua is the latest to jump on board with the idea. The former heavyweight champion entered his four-day darkness retreat last week and is already out. While Joshua hasn't discussed his situation in length, he did take to Snapchat to recently show some footage of his stay.

The footage was taken as 'AJ' was checking into the dark retreat, showing the small cabin he would stay in. The small structure and stay reportedly cost the heavyweight upwards of €2,000. However, it seems that he was excited about the stay in the video clip he released on social media.

Anthony Joshua explains reasoning behind darkness retreat

In an interview done prior to his darkness retreat, Anthony Joshua explained why exactly he wanted that experience.

'AJ' has dealt with a lot in 2023. He famously parted ways with Robert Garcia, instead pairing with Houston-based trainer Derrick James. Quickly, he picked up wins over less-than-stellar opposition, Robert Helenius and Jermaine Franklin.

While nice victories, it remains to be seen what 'AJ' will do next. Joshua has been in talks with Deontay Wilder for most of this year, with the goal of a December clash in Saudi Arabia. However, over the last month or so, the talks between the two have fallen apart.

With all of the drama of the last few months, it makes sense why Anthony Joshua wants to get away. Speaking to Men's Health prior to his retreat, the heavyweight echoed much of a similar sentiment. In the interview, he stated:

"Life is all about experiences. I want to have more character and go through more experiences. I’m doing it for character. If I go for a walk in the woods, enjoy the scenery, the birds chirping, I’m going for peace. In this, though, it’s just me and my mind."