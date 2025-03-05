  • home icon
WATCH: Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja shows off her royal power in her insane ONE Championship run

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 05, 2025 13:04 GMT
ONE women
ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja defends the crown at ONE 172. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Having one-shot knockout power does not mean much if a fighter's accuracy is not up to standard. ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has both qualities in spades.

The Thai star made her ONE debut in March 2023 and fans witnessed her underrated power after she produced a second-round TKO of Fani Peloumpi. Her next three fights, all happening within the next seven months, saw her put up TKO victories against top-level opponents, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen.

The promotion shared all four of Phetjeeja's highlight-reel finishes thus far on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

The 23-year-old capped off her phenomenal debut year by capturing the ONE interim women's atomweight kickboxing world championship over French-Algerian kickboxing legend Anissa Meksen in December.

'The Queen' ascended to undisputed queen status in March 2024 by defeating American icon and then-reigning ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd via unanimous decision in their unification bout to close out ONE Fight Night 20.

She plans to add another legend to her list of victims when she defends 26 pounds of women's atomweight gold against 32-year-old Japanese superstar Kana Morimoto on March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Phetjeeja calls out the glaring hole in Kana's game

Though 'Krusher Queen' has the advantage of experience and age on her side, Phetjeeja believes that the Team Aftermath affiliate has a chink in the armor that she could repeatedly exploit at ONE 172.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Team Mehdi Zatout standout mentioned:

"[Kana's] weakness that I can see is a brief moment where she changes her stance. She might leave a window open."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Krishna Venki
