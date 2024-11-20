WATCH: Atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex overcomes Supergirl in thrilling all-Thai striking spectacle in Bangkok

Thai superstar and ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex was on a four-fight winning run before suffering a knee injury in May. One of her victories was over Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak in an all-Thai barnburner.

The two collided in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in a strawweight kickboxing clash. Supergirl stepped in as a late-notice replacement opponent but it did not stop her from giving Stamp a run for her money. The fight was ultimately decided by split decision in favor of the Fairtex Training Center standout,

ONE Championship looked back at the highly competitive and exciting showdown by posting highlights of it on Instagram.

Stamp followed up on her victory over Supergirl with two more wins, including a TKO win over South Korean Ham Seo Hee in September last year to claim the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world title.

She was out to win her fifth straight match but saw it fall through after she tore her left meniscus in training that kept her out from her scheduled first title defense against Denice Zamboanga in June, as well as a marquee showdown with fellow ONE champion Xiong Jing Nan in September in the United States.

Stamp is currently in the process of rehabbing her injured knee and is looking to return to action early next year.

Stamp determined to get back to full strength following knee injury

Stamp Fairtex is looking to pick up her recovery from knee injury and return to ONE Championship action stronger and better. The reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion shared how the rehab process has been for her and what keeps her going in an interview with Fairtex Training Center, saying:

"Now, in my mind when I see everyone fight, when I see everyone training, I feel like I'm hungry to train again. I'm hungry to fight again."

Stamp became the atomweight MMA world champion in September last year, making her the only three-sport world champion in ONE Championship as she previously held both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

