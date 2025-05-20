WATCH: Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unleashes untold dominance in title defense vs Marie McManamon

ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is always ready to test her mettle against anyone who dares to face her. In her most recent foray this past March, she showed her quality in defense of the gold against Marie McManamon.

The mom-champ immediately waded through the English-Irish standout's five-inch reach advantage to get within range and started unloading crunching blows. It soon became evident to fans that Rodrigues would handily retain the gold on the strength of her flawless striking combinations.

Despite this, the Knowlesy Academy affiliate still put up a tough fight and nearly made it to the fifth round. Ultimately, her cornermen decided to pull her out of the fight ahead of the final frame, which gave Rodrigues the TKO victory.

Check out the highlights of their fight below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Rodrigues' excellent showing was even more impressive due to McManamon being a short-notice replacement for Israeli star Shir Cohen, who was supposed to be Rodrigues' challenger for the crown. The 24-year-old pulled out of the event due to injury.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Shir Cohen rebooked for main event of ONE Fight Night 32

After telling ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview at ONE Fight Night 29 about her desire to put the gold on the line against Shir Cohen, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will have the opportunity to do so in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Cohen earned her chance to challenge the Phuket Fight Club representative after racking up three straight wins to start her ONE tenure.

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

