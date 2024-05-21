WATCH: Atomweight submission grappling queen Danielle Kelly is all business preparing for potential world title defense

Danielle Kelly isn't sitting idly by while she waits for her first world title defense. The inaugural and reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion keeps polishing her deadly Brazilian jiu-jitsu game despite touring multiple schools during seminars.

In an Instagram post, she recently shared how she drills her scientific triangle and armbar setups, which she could eventually use when she defends her gold in ONE Championship.

Danielle Kelly posted:

"I love me some triangle/armbar setups 🧡."

Kelly is one of the top female submission grapplers of the generation, and her historic win at ONE Fight Night 14 proved that she firmly belongs in the sport's pantheon.

The American superstar is undefeated in ONE Championship, with a promotional record of 3-0-1. Kelly holds wins over Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova, former ONE world title contender Ayaka Miura, and most recently IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan.

Her win over Khan wasn't just for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title, it was also a worthy vindication.

Khan held a win over Kelly when they first met at Who's Number One in 2021, and the Silver Fox BJJ affiliate has since hunted for a rematch against the Cambodian-American star.

She got her wish at ONE Fight Night 14 when she finally faced and beat Khan via unanimous decision for the atomweight submission grappling world title in Singapore.

Danielle Kelly hints at potential world title defense

ONE Championship hasn't announced Danielle Kelly's first defense of the world title, but the champ seemed to have hinted that it's coming sooner than later.

The atomweight submission grappling queen teased as early as April that a world title defense is on the horizon, but no concrete details have been revealed just yet.

She wrote on Instagram:

"May have some match news... 🤙 staying focused."