WATCH: Ayaka Miura's devastating submission fundamentals in full display ahead of ONE 171 clash against Ritu Phogat

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 12, 2025 17:48 GMT
Ayaka Miura (left), Ritu Phogat (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Ayaka Miura (left), Ritu Phogat (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

As Ayaka Miura prepares to clash with a fellow grappling specialist next week, her submission prowess has been making waves on social media. On Instagram, ONE Championship recently showcased a highlight reel of Miura’s most dominant tap-out victories, spanning her six-year tenure with the promotion.

Check out Ayaka Miura's highlight reel below:

The Japanese submission artist has struck fear into the hearts of her opponents with an impeccable ground game that provided her with six wins via the Scarf Hold Americana, more famously known as the Ayaka lock.

Miura’s latest victim was Macarena Aragon, whom she faced at ONE 169 in November 2024. Despite Aragon’s early resistance, the Argentinian judo black belt found herself in deep trouble once the fight hit the mat.

'Zombie' wasted no time asserting dominance, trapping Aragon’s arm between her legs, locking up her neck and applying relentless pressure to force the tap at the 2:20 mark of the opening round.

Ayaka Miura battles Ritu Phogat at ONE 171

Now, Ayaka Miura is eyeing another emphatic finish as she gears up for battle at ONE 171 on February 20 at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

However, standing in her way is Indian wrestling sensation Ritu Phogat. A former Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Phogat transitioned to MMA in 2019, entering the sport with immense hype.

She quickly made her mark in the atomweight division, amassing a 7-1 record and surging to the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix finals. But her momentum was halted when Phogat suffered a submission loss to current ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex in the tournament finale.

'The Indian Tigress' then endured another setback in her next outing against Tiffany Teo. At 30 years old, Phogat is determined to re-establish herself as a force in the weight class when she makes her much-awaited return to action.

Meanwhile, Miura will look to impose her world-class takedowns and lethal submission arsenal, aiming to further cement herself as a legitimate world title contender at 115 pounds.

Edited by Krishna Venki
