WATCH: Ayaka Miura shows off her insane collection of submission wins in ONE Championship

Japanese star Ayaka Miura is undoubtedly one of the most feared submission artists in all of ONE Championship, as she holds a fantastic 100% rate under the promotion since making her debut in 2019.

A testament to this superior grappling skills by Miura are her highlights, which were recently posted by ONE Championship on Instagram. The caption reads:

“Ayaka Miura is out to snatch more arms 😱 Will she claim another W via her famous 'Ayaka Lock' against Itsuki Hirata at ONE 165 in Tokyo on January 28? 💪 @ayaka_miura”

The promotion posted all her five victories against Laura Barlin in February 2019 at ONE: Call to Greatness, Samara Santos in August 2019 at ONE: Dawn of Heroes, Maira Mazar in January 2020 at ONE: A New Tomorrow, Rayane Bastos in May 2021 at ONE: Dangal, and Meng Bo in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16.

Miura was a former ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title challenger and fought the division’s undisputed queen, Xiong Jing Nan, in the main event of ONE: Heavy Hitters in January 2022, which took place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ayaka Miura looks to earn another world title shot with a win against fellow Japanese fighter Itsuki Hirata at ONE 165

Miura is scheduled to fight fellow Japanese fighter Itsuki Hirata on January 28 as part of the stacked ONE 165 card, which goes down inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The card will be headlined by the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title fight between defending world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

This marks the first official bout of the ‘Zombie’ in the 115-pound division, and she wants a spectacular victory at the expense of ‘Android 18’ to earn herself a spot in the top five rankings of the women’s atomweight MMA division and move closer to a world title shot against reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex.