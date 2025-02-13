WATCH: Bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty’s fight catalogue that made him Britain’s best striker

Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2019, Jonathan Haggerty has carved out a legacy defined by grit, skill, and an insatiable hunger for greatness 'The General' wasted no time becoming a household name, racking up eight victories in eleven bouts, seven of which were contested in world titles matches.

His journey through the ranks has been nothing short of electrifying, as seen in the highlights below:

2023 marked a turning point in his career, solidifying his status as a two-sport world champion. After a short reign as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, the British striker moved up in weight, hungry for another golden opportunity.

Haggerty shocked the world in April by dethroning the legendary Nong-O Hama with a brutal first-round knockout, capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in emphatic fashion.

Seven months later, he raised the stakes yet again, dismantling divisional MMA king Fabricio Andrade in under two rounds to seize the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Now, the very belt he won against Andrade will be on the line when the Englishman takes on Chinese superstar Wei Rui in the main event of ONE 171 on Feb. 20 at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Jonathan Haggerty eager to remain as bantamweight kickboxing king

For Jonathan Haggerty, his date with Wei Rui At ONE 171 is about more than just defending a world title — it’s about maintaining his place at the top.

After relinquishing the bantamweight Muay Thai crown to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168 in September 2024, his kickboxing strap is the last piece of championship gold in his collection.

The road ahead is anything but easy, but if history has shown one thing, it’s that Haggerty thrives when the stakes are at their highest.

