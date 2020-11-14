WATCH: Bellator featherweight Aaron Pico lands devastating overhand KO on John de Jesus

Aaron Pico scored quite possibly the Knockout of The Year at Bellator 252 last Friday.

In the second round of a featherweight contest against John de Jesus, Pico unloaded a massive overhand right that connected flush on the chin. The impact of the punch nearly folded de Jesus in half backwards as he crumbled to the canvas.

To his credit, de Jesus regained enough consciousness to keep his hands up for a bit, before Pico finished the fight off with some vicious ground and pound.

While his background may be as a freestyle wrestler, Pico's professional mixed martial arts career has basically been a highlight reel of spectacular knockouts.

In fact, six of Pico's seven professional wins have come either by KO or TKO.

With the win over de Jesus, Pico picks up his third straight, and could soon be entering the Bellator featherweight championship conversation.

Aaron Pico's Roller Coaster MMA Career

Bellator featherweight Aaron Pico was a highly-touted prospect when he finally made the transition to mixed martial arts.

Advertisement

Apart from being a decorated freestyle wrestler, Pico also excelled in boxing and pankration, making him a blue-chip recruit for Bellator back in 2014.

Pico's 2017 debut however, didn't go quite as planned, as he was submitted in just 24 seconds by Zach Freeman in a lightweight contest.

Following the debut loss, Pico dropped to featherweight and bounced back in impressive fashion, reeling off four straight knockout victories against Justin Linn, Shane Krutchen, Lee Morrison, and Leandro Higo, who was at the time coming off a featherweight title opportunity.

Everything seemed to be falling into place for Pico, until he suffered back-to-back KO losses to Henry Corrales and Adam Borics.

Since then however, Pico has returned to his winning ways, knocking out Daniel Carey and submitting Chris Hatley before the de Jesus stoppage.

Check out some of Aaron Pico's most devastating knockouts:

Aaron Pico with another highlight reel knockout. pic.twitter.com/m7gAshhlXw — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) January 23, 2018

Aaron Pico Wins by Knockout 👊🏼🔥pic.twitter.com/surigr54Tv — WeAreWrestlers (@WeAreWrestlers) January 26, 2020