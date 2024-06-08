Watch: Bitter rivals Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier's heartwarming exchange in phone call from 2023

UFC's once-bitter rivals Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are seen exchanging warm words with each other before UFC 285 in a newly surfaced video.

It might be pleasantly refreshing for fans to see two fighters who were once a part of one of the fiercest rivalries in the history of the sport exchange heartwarming words instead of death threats.

As seen in a newly unearthed video on X, Jon Anik accompanied by his fellow commentator Cormier called the then-heavyweight title contender Jones ahead of UFC 285 back in March of 2023. Before 'DC' could complete his question, Jones interjected to inquire about his rival's well-being. Here's how the conversation went:

Trending

Cormier: "I just have one question for you."

Jones: "DC I had a question for you. How are you doin’ man? How’s life?"

Cormier: "No, I mean, It’s good. My life is going really well. Thank you."

Jones: "I just want to say Daniel, I’m super proud of the life has turned out for you, man. I think it’s awesome. Congratulations on everything you have got going."

Cormier: "And your development seems to be going great too and that’s very encouraging. A lot of people look up to you so make sure you continue to do that".

Jones: "Yeah I’m on it. I’m on it."

Watch the conversation below:

Expand Tweet

This good-natured back-and-forth comes as a delightful revelation for the fans as there was a great deal of speculation about the trajectory of their rivalry. Almost seven years since the duo fought and there are still hushed rumors about how 'DC' and 'Bones' do not like each other.

When Jones submitted Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight gold last year, he took no prisoners on X when he probed into Cormier's reaction in the commentary booth.

Their latest interaction may not extinguish the gossip but can douse the tittle-tattle that drags the two superstars' names every time there's even a glimmer of a spark.

The Daniel Cormier - Jon Jones beef is the stuff of MMA legend

A sport where a person's career is determined by how well can they beat others up is no stranger to quibbles, feuds, and altercations. That said, the seven-year-long beef between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is straight out of a drama script.

In brief, Jones had raised doubts over Cormier's wrestling credentials. Cormier, who came in fourth in the 2004 Olympics, didn't take well to Jones' remarks.

Their brawl at the UFC 178 media day was grist for the gossip mill for months. Cormier once threatened to spit on Jone's face to which the New York native warned that 'he will literally kill him' if he did something like that. Not to mention the endless quarrels and disputes on X.

However, the aforementioned conversation between the two seems to quench the curiosities of fans who want to know the present-day footing of the heavyweight champions' rivalry. The video ends with the Olympian flipping the bird at the camera, which many fans believe is a sign that the wrestling virtuoso still distrusts Jones' authenticity.

As one fan wrote:

"I think there’s a part of DC that knows Jones isn’t being authentic which is why the bird comes up at the end"

Another fan was more optimistic and said:

"They have come so far"