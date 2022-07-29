Watch: BJJ legend ‘Buchecha’ rolls with the Ruotolo brothers in rare training clip

One has to be an absolute assassin to roll with ONE heavyweight and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and keep smiling. Such was the case when Tye Ruotolo, one-half of the famed Ruotolo brothers, rolled with the jiu-jitsu icon.

In a YouTube clip released by ONE, we saw Almeida playfully grappling with Tye. Though the two are visibly having fun with it and are mostly playing, the moves and maneuvers are undeniably high-level.

When asked what he thought of 'Buchecha', Tye Ruotolo had this to say:

"His [Buchecha] game is so diverse. Looking in the competitions, he usually doesn't need to go to his plan B or plan C. He's just smashing everyone, you know. It's cool. We got to flow a lot of positions and see how deep his game is. It was nice. Super fun."

To a young grappling prodigy like Tye Ruotolo, grappling with someone like Almeida must be like rolling with your childhood hero. He's like a teenage basketball fan playing ball with LeBron James.

Watch the full clip here:

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida open to fighting for the ONE heavyweight world title

ONE heavyweight fighter and grappling legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is on a steady ascension up the heavyweight ladder of ONE Championship. His legendary grappling, coupled with his developing striking toolbox, is becoming a major problem inside the circle.

Now amassing a 3-0 pro record, the 17-time BJJ world champion is ready to take on the next challenge. Almeida is already in a different category from the rest, grappling-wise.

In terms of his striking skills, the Brazilian icon has been diligent at improving on the nuances of Muay Thai and shoot boxing.

Due to his dominant string of wins in ONE Championship so far, people are already talking about giving the jiu-jitsu legend a world title shot. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Almeida addressed the idea and said:

"ONE Championship and [ONE CEO] Chatri, and my coaches will know when is the right time. So for sure is not yet. I just had three fights but I'm listening. I'm open to listening, and when they say it's time, I'll do that for sure. And that's it."

Catch the full interview below:

Those are certainly humble words from the BJJ legend. While many other BJJ world champions have tried their hand at MMA, not a lot have reached the gold. Almeida has enough humility to treat MMA with respect and study all of its facets before shooting for the title.

Still, despite him only having three fights on his record, considering how he mauled all his foes, we wouldn't be surprised if Almeida gets a world title shot sooner rather than later.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far