WATCH: Bobby Green brings $60,000 cash to UFC Vegas 71 media day interview

UFC lightweight veteran Bobby Green made waves during a recent UFC Vegas 71 media day interview when he brought a whopping $60,000 in cash. However, Green's intentions for bringing the stack of money became clear when he declared that money motivates him to fight.

Green's decision to bring a large sum of cash to the media day interview may have been a bold move, but it's clear that the fighter is passionate about his financial well-being. He remarked:

"It's a prop to my outfit. It's not really much, it's only 60 thousand, not much. And I say cash is trash, so it's not really anything but for me it's a motivation. It let's me know what exactly I'm looking for, it let's me know that, this is what I'm aiming for everytime I go to fight."

Check out Bobby Green's entire statement below:

'King' is slated to fight Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 71 this weekend. 'Flash' suffered a controversial unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 last year and will look to bounce back from the defeat with a strong performance against Green.

MMA UNCENSORED @MMAUNCENSORED1 Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green added to the UFC’s April 22nd event. Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green added to the UFC’s April 22nd event. https://t.co/aD1UJ3Sk7G

Meanwhile, Bobby Green is also gearing up for a tough fight. The 155-pound veteran is coming off a knockout loss to Drew Dober at UFC Fight Night 216 in December. However, Green is no stranger to adversity and has proven time and time again that he has what it takes to bounce back from defeat.

Bobby Green discusses why he chose to alter his legal name to a nickname

Seasoned UFC lightweight fighter Bobby Green has made the bold decision to legally change his name to his long-time nickname 'King' following his final UFC fight this Saturday against Jared Gordon. The change will be so drastic that Green will no longer have a first or last name, but will simply be known as 'King'.

The unconventional move has generated a lot of buzz among fans and the media, with many questioning Green's motivations behind the name change. However, Green has made it clear that he has been called the 'King' for so long that it has become an integral part of his identity.

"I keep telling you I’m different. I was just trying to do something different, rebrand myself, let everybody know that what I’m doing here is like, ‘Why not?' I woke up today and I’m like, ‘I’ve done everything I want to do, why not change my name?’ Who says, ‘Today, I’m going to change my name? F*ck it. Let’s do something different. I’m totally different than all the other guys in the lineup. That’s one thing I’m setting myself aside."

Check out the entire statement below (from 15:02 onwards):

