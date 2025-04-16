WATCH: Brazilian jiu-jitsu royalty ‘Buchecha’ methodically demonstrates slick back-take maneuver form half-guard

ONE heavyweight MMA contender, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to slick Brazilian jiu-jitsu techniques. The decorated black belt once again took to Instagram to showcase some of his elite grappling mastery, which made him a whopping 17-time BJJ world champion.

Donning the gi, 'Buchecha' displayed how grapplers can turn the typically defensive half-guard into a wicked back-take entry.

The 34-year-old began with a two-on-one grip to maintain control of his opponent's arm while using a knee shield to create some distance. In one swift motion, 'Buchecha' brought down his knee to the mat, creating space for him to move over the back and lock in a collar choke.

'Buchecha' also shared a second variation to the same maneuver, offering another detailed tweak. After securing his two-on-one grip, the American Top Team man used his knee shield for offense, this time pushing his opponent with his knee while simultaneously pulling him forward with his two-on-one grip.

This allowed for another easy back access. But instead of hopping over to the back like the first technique, 'Buchecha' used an underhook to get to the back and finished it off with another collar choke.

Watch the master 'Buchecha' in action and try this technique on your next roll:

"That Half Guard on point, what back take you like better, 1 or 2?," Buchecha asked on Instagram.

'Buchecha's incredible run in ONE Championship

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida proved his world-class grappling is perfect for mixed martial arts after winning his first four bouts via stoppages in the home of martial arts.

The 34-year-old may have stumbled against reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, but showcased resilience when he bounced back with authority against former world title challenger Amir Aliakbari.

'Buchecha' put on a masterclass against the Iranian bruiser at ONE 169 last year, putting him away with a textbook rear-naked choke for the first-round victory.

Rewatch 'Buchecha's statement-making win, below:

