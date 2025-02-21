WATCH: Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes soaks in the fans’ love after emotional retirement fight against archrival Kevin Belingon

Bibiano Fernandes bid farewell to the sport in the perfect way — securing a victory in his final outing at ONE 171 on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Brazilian veteran triumphed in the fifth and final chapter of his rivalry with fellow former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Kevin Belingon, capping off their storied feud in front of a lively crowd at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

“The Flash” had to weather an early storm, absorbing a barrage of kicks — including Belingon’s trademark spinning back kicks to the midsection. However, he showcased his resilience by leaning on his world-class ground game.

In the second round, Fernandes pursued a takedown, only for Belingon to reverse the position and follow up with a head kick. But when the 44-year-old landed a powerful right hand, “The Silencer” immediately returned fire with an identical strike of his own.

Sensing the shift, Fernandes took control in the third round, landing short strikes on the feet before asserting dominance on the ground, smothering Belingon until the final bell.

When the scorecards were read, two of the three judges awarded Fernandes the win, bringing his professional record to 25-6 as he officially stepped into retirement.

He marked the occasion in a heartfelt moment inside the Circle, placing his gloves on the mat after his post-fight interview with color commentator Mitch Chilson — symbolizing the end of an era.

A look back at Bibiano Fernandes' legendary career

Bibiano Fernandes might just be the greatest world champion in ONE Championship history.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is an impressive 13-3 in the promotion, with a record 11 victories in his world title fights.

Fernandes also defended the ONE bantamweight MMA world title seven consecutive times, a record that he's tied with ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

