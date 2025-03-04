WATCH: Brazilian superstar Adriano Moraes brings the fire in collection of highlight finishes in ONE Championship

Adriano Moraes has been a cornerstone of ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in November 2013, competing in 17 bouts and leaving an undeniable mark on the flyweight MMA division.

Ad

Throughout his tenure, the Brazilian standout has amassed 12 victories, with nine coming by way of stoppage — a testament to his finishing prowess.

To build anticipation for his next assignment, the promotion recently released a compilation of Moraes' most electrifying finishes, showcasing his dominance over the years:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Among his many triumphs, one stands above the rest — the night he shocked the world by accomplishing what no one had before: stopping the legendary Demetrious Johnson.

Moraes made history at ONE on TNT I in April 2021, becoming the first man to finish 'Mighty Mouse' and successfully defending his ONE flyweight MMA world championship in spectacular fashion.

From the outset, he masterfully utilized his height and reach advantage to keep Johnson at bay. Then, in the second round, as the American icon closed the distance, Moraes unleashed a thunderous uppercut, followed by a crushing knee and relentless ground-and-pound to seal one of the sport’s most unforgettable upsets.

Ad

However, that was the last time Moraes got to celebrate as champion. When they met again at ONE Fight Night 1 in August 2022, Johnson exacted revenge with a highlight-reel knee knockout in the fourth round to capture 26 pounds of gold.

Their trilogy concluded at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, where Johnson outclassed Moraes over five rounds to retain the belt via unanimous decision.

Adriano Moraes seeks to reclaim the flyweight MMA throne at ONE 172

Now, with Demetrious Johnson officially retired, a new chapter awaits Adriano Moraes.

Ad

'Mikinho' has an opportunity to reclaim the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title when he faces his Japanese rival, Yuya Wakamatsu, in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE 172 on March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Fans worldwide can catch all the action live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.