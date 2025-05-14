WATCH: British icon Liam Harrison shows how to utilize blinding speed to counter body kicks in Muay Thai

Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison is an inspiration to many hopeful Muay Thai stars around the world, especially in his home country of the United Kingdom. While he takes great pride in his accomplishments, he is doing his best to set up young fighters for success by going all-in on coaching.

Most recently, the veteran slugger visited Muay Thai Kickboxing Gym Los Angeles' North Hollywood, California, branch for a special seminar, where he demonstrated some of his favorite techniques to the participants.

In an Instagram video posted by the gym, Harrison showed a handful of counters to the body kick and his step-by-step process in landing a punishing blow.

Check out the post below:

One of the most respected and decorated non-Thai athletes to ever compete in 'The Art of Eight Limbs,' Harrison's coaching has been sought after even by esteemed combat sports veterans, like MMA star Khalil Rountree.

While he has been fully committed to growing his portfolio of pupils as he slowly transitions out of his fighting career, the Bad Company representative remains steadfast in his pursuit of glory as a ONE athlete.

Liam Harrison shares the secret to his longevity

At 39 years old, Liam Harrison is among a handful of athletes still competing at a high level in their profession. He gladly shared his secret during a recent AMA (ask me anything) session on the r/MuayThai subreddit.

When asked by user u/ReadAll114 about how he remains in peak fighting condition despite nearing the twilight of his career, Harrison replied:

"You got to listen to your body. I do a lot of movements for my hips and shoulders. I have to hit the sauna and ice baths much regularly now and lots of stretching too!"

