WATCH: British knockout merchant Ellis Badr Barboza puts on a clinic in surgical finish of Thongpoon in Bangkok

Before Ellis Badr Barboza steps into the biggest bout of his career, fans have the chance to relive a moment when he ventured into enemy territory to shatter the hopes of a hometown hero's supporters.

The British striker made a statement in December 2023 when he faced Thongpoon PK Saenchai in a 132.25-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 17. The event took place in front of a fervent Thai crowd at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Barboza made a memorable debut by handing Thongpoon his first-ever loss in ONE Championship, finishing the charismatic Thai hard-hitter in the third round.

Check out the stoppage below:

'El Jefe' had to endure an early storm, spending much of the first round on the back foot as Thongpoon relentlessly pursued him with his signature pressure. But as the second round neared its end, Barboza struck back, countering and dropping the overzealous Thai with a devastating right elbow.

That knockdown shifted the momentum in Barboza’s favor, and he sealed the deal in the third round. He continued to absorb Thongpoon’s aggression while waiting for the perfect opening.

That opportunity came with less than a minute left in the duel.

Barboza unleashed a flurry of strikes before landing a brutal body shot that put Thongpoon away at 2:21 of the third frame, sending a clear message about his arrival in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Ellis Badr Barboza competes for gold at ONE Fight Night 28

Now, Ellis Badr Barboza faces his toughest challenge yet at ONE Fight Night 28, airing live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, Feb. 7. There, he’ll duke it out with two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

With Prajanchai’s world-class skill set, Barboza is expected to figure in a grueling encounter. But if he can pull off the upset, the English knockout artist could propel himself to superstardom overnight.

ONE Fight Night 28 streams live and free for all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

