WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison details how to set up explosive shots within close range against tight guards

With years of experience as a seasoned Muay Thai practitioner, Liam Harrison is a voice of authority when it comes to "the art of eight limbs."

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger recently toured the United States, conducting a series of seminars across the country.

A glimpse of one such clinic surfaced online, courtesy of Muay Thai Kickboxing Gym — a local training facility in Los Angeles, California — which shared an Instagram clip of Harrison demonstrating elbow setups from the left hook.

It can be recalled that Harrison's elbow played a pivotal role when he locked horns with Mohammed Bin Mahmoud at ONE: A New Tomorrow, held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in January 2020.

There, Harrison set the tone early in the opening salvo, flooring Mohammaed with a perfectly timed left hook. Although the Malaysian striker beat the count, he was dropped again shortly by a series of sharp elbows from "Hitman."

Sensing the finish, Harrison unleashed a flurry of punches, prompting the referee to wave off the bout and award the Englishman the stoppage win in the first round.

Liam Harrison battles Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173 in Denver

Liam Harrison is set to put his words into action when he returns to the ONE Championship stage in less than four months from now.

The hard-hitting Brit is expected to engage in all-out, phonebooth-style firefights with fellow knockout specialist Soe Lin Oo in their highly anticipated bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 173 — the promotion's third trip to the United States.

ONE 173 is scheduled to take place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 1.

