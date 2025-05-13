WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison shows MMA star Khalil Rountree the perfect hook setup to land a match-ending liver blow

Liam Harrison has grown into his own as a top-tier striking coach after many years of violent wars inside the ring. One of the latest additions to his growing list of standout pupils is MMA star Khalil Rountree.
The cornerstone of Muay Thai in the United Kingdom recently took time out of his day to give 'The War Horse' a first-hand lesson on how he utilizes his hands and feints to open up his opponents for a fight-ending body kick.
Check out the entire video below, which Liam Harrison posted on his Instagram:
The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship challenger's transition into a passionate, hands-on coach was something that many fans had expected to see from him due to his unwavering commitment to sharing his knowledge with those who seek it.
The proud bearer of a 92-win career with 52 finishes and a long list of accolades to back up his success inside the ring, the Bad Company affiliate has nothing left to prove to anyone.
However, only time will tell when the 39-year-old slugger will officially hang up his gloves, especially after he won the WBC Muay Thai Diamond title over Isaac Araya via TKO this past March.
Liam Harrison not optimistic about a Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrillo encounter happening
ONE Championship fans have long been clamoring for a fight between ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and featherweight standout Nico Carrillo to settle their long-standing rivalry. However, Liam Harrison does not expect it to happen anymore.
Harrison explained why in a recent conversation with the promotion:
"[Carrillo] looked like an animal against Sitthichai. So I'm looking forward to seeing how he does there. Jon's bantamweight through and through. So I think the ship has sailed now."