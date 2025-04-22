WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison shows his textbook tips on landing the most destructive left hook in Muay Thai

Liam Harrison has long showcased his extensive striking arsenal, and among his most dangerous weapons is his devastating left hook. Recently, ONE Championship highlighted this signature technique in an instagram video, where 'The Hitman' offered a step-by-step breakdown on how to deliver a powerful and precise left hook.

Watch the clip below:

For Harrsion, the key to generating tremendous power in his left hook lies in mastering body mechanics. He broke down the technique, explaining the punch should be released with subtletly — initiated by a slight dip in the left leg and gentle forward roll of the right shoulder.

According to the Englishman, this nuanced movement limits the opponent's ability to anticipate or react in time:

"When you are loading it up, people are gonna see it come in a mile off, okay? You just got to be subtle.

To generate maximum force in the left hook, Harrison emphasized the importance of twisting the body to channel his full weight into the punch:

"From there, all I do is dip and then I'll twist. And I'll just twist my body. I don't let my foot turn all the way over. That's dangerous. You're gonna get your legs smashed to pieces.

Liam Harrison returns to action at ONE 173

Liam Harrison will surely put his left hook into good use when he reports for duty on the supporting card of ONE 173 — the promotion's return event in the United States — on August 1 against a fellow hard-hitter.

There, the British striking icon is slated to go head-to-head with Myanmar's Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai tilt, happening live at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

This bout marks Harrison's comeback following a brief retirement after suffering a second-round knockout at the hands of Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168 in September 2024.

