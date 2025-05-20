WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison shows how to use a kick fake to set up boxing combinations in Muay Thai

  • home icon
By Karl Batungbacal
Modified May 20, 2025 15:09 GMT
Liam Harrison has enjoyed sharing his striking knowledge on social media. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Elite strikers will use every tool in their bag to set up their power shots in the sneakiest ways possible, and British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison is a true master of his craft. When he is not busy dissecting his opponents inside the circle, 'Hitman' greatly enjoys sharing his knowledge with ambitious young athletes and those simply looking to have a more profound appreciation of the striking arts.

In a recent collaboration video with Muay Hero on Instagram, Harrison showed how he utilizes the switch kick's skipping movement as a setup move for either a fight-ending haymaker or a crushing combination.

Check out the entire video below:

Harrison's striking excellence was on full display in his one-round war with Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022, which remains one of the most iconic battles in ONE Championship's long history.

Liam Harrison sheds light on his short-lived retirement

Liam Harrison surprisingly left his gloves in the middle of the circle after his second-round TKO defeat to fellow Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver last September. However, he reconsidered his decision and chose to stay active.

In a sit-down interview on the ADHD Untangled podcast, the 39-year-old explained what happened behind the scenes:

"I started to gather all my thoughts back and then I was like "what have I done here?" I thought I'm not ready to retire. I know I've got more to give. I know I can come back. And then I thought "how am I going to get myself out of this because everyone thinks I'm retired now?"
He added:

"So, I had to slowly worm my way back in, just putting a few hints out on social media that I wasn't going to retire because I didn't want to just go "right, I'm retired... right, I'm not."

Watch the entire interview below:

About the author
Karl Batungbacal

Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.

Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.

On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling.

Edited by Krishna Venki
