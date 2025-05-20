WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison shows how to use a kick fake to set up boxing combinations in Muay Thai

Elite strikers will use every tool in their bag to set up their power shots in the sneakiest ways possible, and British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison is a true master of his craft. When he is not busy dissecting his opponents inside the circle, 'Hitman' greatly enjoys sharing his knowledge with ambitious young athletes and those simply looking to have a more profound appreciation of the striking arts.

In a recent collaboration video with Muay Hero on Instagram, Harrison showed how he utilizes the switch kick's skipping movement as a setup move for either a fight-ending haymaker or a crushing combination.

Check out the entire video below:

Harrison's striking excellence was on full display in his one-round war with Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022, which remains one of the most iconic battles in ONE Championship's long history.

Liam Harrison sheds light on his short-lived retirement

Liam Harrison surprisingly left his gloves in the middle of the circle after his second-round TKO defeat to fellow Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver last September. However, he reconsidered his decision and chose to stay active.

In a sit-down interview on the ADHD Untangled podcast, the 39-year-old explained what happened behind the scenes:

"I started to gather all my thoughts back and then I was like "what have I done here?" I thought I'm not ready to retire. I know I've got more to give. I know I can come back. And then I thought "how am I going to get myself out of this because everyone thinks I'm retired now?"

He added:

"So, I had to slowly worm my way back in, just putting a few hints out on social media that I wasn't going to retire because I didn't want to just go "right, I'm retired... right, I'm not."

Watch the entire interview below:

