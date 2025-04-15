WATCH: British superstar Jonathan Haggerty trade haymakers in Muay Thai firefight vs Taiki Naito in Singapore

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and Japanese standout Taiki Naito treated ONE Championship fans to an unforgettable Muay Thai brawl in December 2020. Coming off back-to-back losses to Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, Haggerty aimed to rebuild himself into a contender once again.

Battling Naito was precisely what the doctor ordered for 'The General' as the British megastar's stinging combinations throughout their three-round affair had the former struggling to find a sufficient answer. Though 'Silent Sniper' fought valiantly, Haggerty eventually won via unanimous decision.

Watch the highlights of their encounter below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Haggerty would compete in the 135-pound Muay Thai division one more time, defeating Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in February 2022, before moving up to the 145-pound bantamweight Muay Thai division in November of that year.

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground affiliate dethroned the great Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in April 2023 via knockout. He added the then-vacant 145-pound kickboxing crown to his collection in November that same year by finishing ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade.

Sadly, Haggerty's reign as the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ended in a 49-second upset last September against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Jonathan Haggerty surprisingly compliments Nico Carrillo following featherweight Muay Thai debut

Jonathan Haggerty did not let his long-standing rivalry with Nico Carrillo get in the way of him complimenting the latter on his successful move to the featherweight Muay Thai ranks following a statement-making knockout of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4.

The 28-year-old recently told the promotion:

"Yeah, great work. I did tell him that moving up in weight, he'll feel a lot better. Obviously, he listened to my advice. Great win. Smashed it!"

